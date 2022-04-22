Man charged with murdering his mother on Farrington Highway

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A 19-year-old Makaha man was charged with second degree murder today after he allegedly killed his mother following an argument on Farrington Highway Tuesday night.

Joshua N. McPeek was charged with second-degree murder and his bail was set at $1,000,000 by First Circuit Court Judge Kenneth Shimozono. McPeek’s 38-year-old mother was identified as Michelle McPeek in charging documents filed today.

Honolulu police officers dispatched to a report of a man attacking a woman on Farrington Highway at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday found the 38-year-old unresponsive on the highway near Upena Street.

McPeek was arrested 37 minutes later at 12:17 a.m. Wednesday at 84-0570 Farrington Highway. Emergency Medical Serv­ices workers tried resuscitate the woman, who suffered significant injuries to her face, but she was pronounced dead at 12:06 a.m, according to police.

McPeek and his mother were seen arguing before the attack. After being taken into custody, he allegedly told officers he did not remember anything of the altercation leading to his mother’s death and appeared to be under the influence of illegal drugs.