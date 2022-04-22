comscore Man charged with murdering his mother on Farrington Highway | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man charged with murdering his mother on Farrington Highway

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A 19-year-old Makaha man was charged with second degree murder today after he allegedly killed his mother following an argument on Farrington Highway Tuesday night. Read more

