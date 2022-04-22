Hawaii News Man charged with murdering his mother on Farrington Highway By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A 19-year-old Makaha man was charged with second degree murder today after he allegedly killed his mother following an argument on Farrington Highway Tuesday night. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A 19-year-old Makaha man was charged with second degree murder today after he allegedly killed his mother following an argument on Farrington Highway Tuesday night. Joshua N. McPeek was charged with second-degree murder and his bail was set at $1,000,000 by First Circuit Court Judge Kenneth Shimozono. McPeek’s 38-year-old mother was identified as Michelle McPeek in charging documents filed today. Honolulu police officers dispatched to a report of a man attacking a woman on Farrington Highway at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday found the 38-year-old unresponsive on the highway near Upena Street. McPeek was arrested 37 minutes later at 12:17 a.m. Wednesday at 84-0570 Farrington Highway. Emergency Medical Services workers tried resuscitate the woman, who suffered significant injuries to her face, but she was pronounced dead at 12:06 a.m, according to police. McPeek and his mother were seen arguing before the attack. After being taken into custody, he allegedly told officers he did not remember anything of the altercation leading to his mother’s death and appeared to be under the influence of illegal drugs. Previous Story Rep. Kai Kahele among top users of controversial proxy voting