Punahou student's video earns her a 'Visionary' award | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Punahou student’s video earns her a ‘Visionary’ award

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Punahou School student Esther Chan, 15, has been named a 2022 Prudential Emerging Visionary for bringing powerful vision and meaningful change in her community. Chan founded “Cyber Safe Seniors,” an initiative that educates kupuna to protect themselves from cybercrime.

Concerned about protecting her 85-year-old grandmother from the dangers of cybercrime, Punahou School sophomore Esther Chan created a curriculum comprising a series of video lessons to educate kupuna on how to shield themselves from online scams. Read more

