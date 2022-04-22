Bellator’s return to Hawaii gives some local fighters another shot on the big stage
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:37 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Ilima-Lei MacFarlane, of Hawaii, at the Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2018
Yancy Medeiros has been one of Hawaii’s top fighters for years but has never fought at Blaisdell Arena.
-
COURTESY BELLATOR MMA
Pearl City alumnus Kai Kamaka celebrated a unanimous decision over John de Jesus in December.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree