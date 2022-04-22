Bellator’s return to Hawaii gives some local fighters another shot on the big stage

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With Bellator MMA making its third trip to Hawaii this weekend, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane once again is the star local attraction.

Her stardom as a former world champion, which allowed the organization to make its Hawaii debut in 2018, has had a positive trickle-down effect for other fighters from the islands.

This week is no exception, as the undercard to Saturday’s Bellator 279 card, the second of a two-night event beginning with Bellator 278 on Friday, includes ranked opponents for Pearl City alumnus Kai Kamaka and Makaha’s Yancy Medeiros.

Kamaka, who signed a multi-fight deal with the company after he was released from the UFC following four fights in the Octagon, faces No. 9-ranked featherweight Justin Gonzalez in one of eight preliminary bouts.

Kamaka, who went 1-2-1 in the UFC with a couple of close decisions that could have gone the other way, fought in both of Bellator’s previous events in Hawaii in ’18 and ’19.

“It feels good to be right at home, back in Bellator, and I’m the unranked guy fighting in my hometown,” Kamaka said Wednesday. “I want to just fight the best guy. The right opportunity at that moment is the guy (I want to fight) and I feel like I’ve done that every fight.”

Kamaka is one of eight fighters from Hawaii on the undercard, which is just how Medeiros likes it.

The 34-year-old Medeiros ended a 15-fight run with the UFC in June 2021 and is back with Bellator on a one-fight deal just for the opportunity to finally compete in a mixed martial arts fight inside Blaisdell Arena.

“It’s always great when you go to war and you’re got your soldiers right next to you. It’s a big motivation,” Medeiros said Wednesday. “Growing up, fighting in the Blaisdell or competing in the Blaisdell is the pinnacle of what was happening in the sport. The biggest (fights) were in the Blaisdell and I never got to fight in the Blaisdell, and April 23 is going to be my first time and I’m going to represent Hawaii to the fullest.”

Medeiros is fighting No. 6-ranked featherweight Emmanuel Sanchez, who is moving up in weight to challenge Medeiros in a 155-pound bout.

In his previous two fights in Bellator back in 2010, Medeiros fought at middleweight.

“I appreciate guys who give good fights and he’s one of them,” Medeiros said. “Ever since I started fighting out of Hawaii I’ve always wanted to come back and give back to the fans. I’m happy he took this opportunity even going up in weight class and if anything, I’m expecting his high cardio and him having an easy weight cut so we can definitely have a good fight.”

Medeiros won fight bonuses in five of his 15 fights in the UFC. He is known for his entertaining style of fighting and made it clear he is showing up Saturday to put on a show.

Kamaka, who is seven years younger than Medeiros, is at a different stage of his fighting career. Now is his time to rise up the rankings and go for his goal of becoming a world champion and a household name.

“Only two sets of rankings matter, 20 guys, and I’m fighting for one of those numbers,” Kamaka said. “Where I was a few fights ago and where I am at now is huge. Switching promotions and getting a win and then getting right back in this spot, it gets past (the losses) and makes people forget about the past.”

Friday’s Bellator 278 event is headlined by a flyweight world title fight between champion Juliana Velasquez, who handed Macfarlane her first loss in December 2020 to win the belt, and No. 2-ranked Liz Carmouche, a longtime training partner of Macfarlane’s.

Both cards will be broadcast on Showtime, but Friday’s event is only open to military and first responders.

Tickets remain on sale for Saturday’s card, in which Macfarlane will fight in the opener against Justine Kish at just after 4:30 p.m.

The other three fights on the main card include a main event featherweight title bout between champion Cris “Cyborg” and No. 1-ranked Arlene Blencowe.