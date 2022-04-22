Hawaii Beat | Sports UH to face UC San Diego in water polo semis By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! UC San Diego’s Annika Arroyo scored with one second left in overtime to give the Tritons a 12-11 win over UC Davis in the opening match of the Big West Women’s Water Polo Championship on Thursday at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. UC San Diego’s Annika Arroyo scored with one second left in overtime to give the Tritons a 12-11 win over UC Davis in the opening match of the Big West Women’s Water Polo Championship on Thursday at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex. Arroyo’s fourth goal of the match sent the fifth-seeded Tritons into today’s 11 a.m. semifinal match with fourth-ranked and defending tournament champion Hawaii. The Rainbow Wahine (15-5) had a bye in the opening round as the tournament’s top seed and won the regular-season meeting with UCSD 15-6 on April 1 at DKAC. Courtney Okumura also scored four goals and the Tritons rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the first quarter to earn the program’s first Big West tournament win. No. 2 seed UC Irvine will face No. 3 seed Long Beach State in today’s second semifinal at 1 p.m. UC Irvine advanced with a 13-9 win over Cal State Northridge and Long Beach State held off UC Santa Barbara 11-10. Previous Story Cindy Luis: Former Olympian Bryan Clay focuses on daily fitness