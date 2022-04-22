UH to face UC San Diego in water polo semis

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

UC San Diego’s Annika Arroyo scored with one second left in overtime to give the Tritons a 12-11 win over UC Davis in the opening match of the Big West Women’s Water Polo Championship on Thursday at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

Arroyo’s fourth goal of the match sent the fifth-seeded Tritons into today’s 11 a.m. semifinal match with fourth-ranked and defending tournament champion Hawaii. The Rainbow Wahine (15-5) had a bye in the opening round as the tournament’s top seed and won the regular-season meeting with UCSD 15-6 on April 1 at DKAC.

Courtney Okumura also scored four goals and the Tritons rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the first quarter to earn the program’s first Big West tournament win.

No. 2 seed UC Irvine will face No. 3 seed Long Beach State in today’s second semifinal at 1 p.m. UC Irvine advanced with a 13-9 win over Cal State Northridge and Long Beach State held off UC Santa Barbara 11-10.