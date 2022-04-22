comscore UH to face UC San Diego in water polo semis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
UH to face UC San Diego in water polo semis

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

UC San Diego’s Annika Arroyo scored with one second left in overtime to give the Tritons a 12-11 win over UC Davis in the opening match of the Big West Women’s Water Polo Championship on Thursday at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex. Read more

