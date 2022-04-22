comscore Kamehameha baseball routs Punahou to earn spot in states | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kamehameha baseball routs Punahou to earn spot in states

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:31 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kamehameha’s Aukai Kea tried to prevent Punahou’s Javin Hamura from stealing third base on Thursday.

The Kamehameha Warriors are Maui bound. Kaena Kiakona pitched five scoreless innings and Miecah Andres drove in four runs, tripled and doubled as No. 3 Kamehameha overwhelmed No. 4 Punahou 10-0 in six innings on a cool, cloudy Thursday afternoon at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park. Read more

