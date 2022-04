Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

No to Kahele’s proxy votes, short-lived pledge

First-term 2nd Congressional District Rep. Kai Kahele had announced that the nation’s Capitol “is not someplace right now we would like to raise our children,” saying the best place is in Hawaii, which prompted him to consider running for governor.

It’s this attitude by a newly elected public servant to examine if he is trustworthy for leadership. Do you support a congressman who has reneged on the task stated in his stump speeches and website: “I promise to bring leadership with Aloha to our Nation’s Capitol and cannot wait to hit the ground running. I’m ready.”

Short-lived! It’s been reported that so far in 2022, Kahele has cast 120 votes by proxy and only five in person.

When a politician goes back on his word, on such an undertaking or commitment, clearly they cease to be reputable or reliable.

Please hand in your resignation from Congress, jettison your political ambitions and return in support of the Hawaii Air National Guard and to enjoy piloting at Hawaiian Airlines.

Katarina Anderson

Ala Moana

Despite no mandate, masking is considerate

Seeing people not wearing masks while inside stores or public areas doesn’t sit right with me.

For the past two years, masks have been required everywhere you go; whether it be indoors or outdoors, it became the new normal. Hawaii was the last state to lift the outdoor mask mandate, and now the indoor mandate has been lifted, too. We are slowly going back to the time before COVID-19.

Even though the indoor mandate has been lifted, many locals still wear masks for the protection of themselves and the people around them, while tourists don’t wear them at all.

Although no laws or regulations say you have to wear your mask anymore, they should take precautions and be considerate of the people around them — especially people who are more at risk, such as elderly people and people with health conditions.

Megan Yanagi

Waipahu

Politics seems to rule erosion-action decisions

Politics really sucks. Barack Obama’s pal can get permission to move the seawall in Waimanalo, but people who have owned property on the North Shore can’t do anything to protect their property. What a bunch of political bull.

These neighbors have paid their fair share for decades, only to be abandoned by politicians with no foresight. It’s a disgrace. Vote them all out. We need people who care about their neighbors running this city, state and federal government.

Allen Canter

Manoa

