Free summer programs offered for Hawaii students

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Summer programs, meals and more will be offered free again to Hawaii public school students, in recognition that many youths are still recovering academically and emotionally from the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

Summer programs, meals and more will be offered free again to Hawaii public school students, in recognition that many youths are still recovering academically and emotionally from the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Summer learning programs offer an opportunity to accelerate learning, especially for students most impacted by disruptions to learning during the past two school years,” the state Department of Education summer plan says. “The department will not only offer classroom activities, but will also offer school meals, student transportation, counselor serv­ices, and mobile services during summer 2022.”

Courses for this summer will fall into five categories: “official summer school” courses; school “learning hubs” with courses designed by the schools and complexes to meet their communities’ unique needs; specialized student support; accelerated learning; and college, career and community learning, including internships.

The DOE is able to offer summer programs at no cost to DOE students thanks to federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, nicknamed ESSER III. Summer programs are also supported by state general funds, grants, partnerships and other sources.

The American Rescue Plan requires states to use at least 1% of the ESSER III funds received to offer summer programs for students. The DOE summer school plan says its goal is to “provide educational opportunities to address students’ academic, social, emotional, and behavioral needs.”

DOE students who will receive enrollment priority for the free summer programs are:

>> Students who are two or more grade levels below for English language arts and/or math.

>> High school students who are not on track to graduate, especially seniors.

>> Fourth graders who did not meet proficiency in grade 3.

>> Students in kindergarten, grade 1 and grade 2 who were unable to attend school in person for their early years due to the pandemic.

>> Students in transition grades (entering kindergarten, middle school, high school and post- secondary programs).

To sign up, contact the nearest public school. The DOE website lists the 239 schools offering summer programs this year. Contact and sign-up information also are on the website.

When asked who will qualify for the free meals and how to get them, the DOE said in a statement, “The School Food Services Branch is working again this year to provide free summer meals for youth ages 18 and younger as part of the Seamless Summer Option, a federally funded child nutrition program under the USDA. Details and locations are still being finalized and will be announced in May.”

Summer program participation in 2021 spiked by nearly 27% over the previous year, with 26,272 students attending 229 out of the state’s 257 regular public schools, according to DOE data. Summer programs cost the DOE $11.76 million in 2020 and $14.95 million in 2021.

Last year 73% of students participated in person, 18% online and the remainder unspecified. Ninety-four percent of the students who participated in official summer school, and 93% of students in learning hubs, received passing grades. Participation in summer programs over the past two years has helped 34,585 students get promoted to the next grade level.