Free summer programs offered for Hawaii students

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.

Summer programs, meals and more will be offered free again to Hawaii public school students, in recognition that many youths are still recovering academically and emotionally from the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

