Honolulu makes progress on sustainability goals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu makes progress on sustainability goals

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.
  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM An electric bus was displayed outside Honolulu Hale in 2020. There are now 17 electric buses in the city fleet and an updated charging system that can charge nine of the vehicles at the same time.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    An electric bus was displayed outside Honolulu Hale in 2020. There are now 17 electric buses in the city fleet and an updated charging system that can charge nine of the vehicles at the same time.

Honolulu made strides in its green efforts over the past year that included prioritizing solar panel permitting, adding electric buses to its fleet and decreasing electricity use by almost 5%, according to its annual sustainability report released Friday — Earth Day. Read more

