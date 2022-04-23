Former champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane eyes today’s bout and beyond in Bellator
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:36 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Emmanuel Sanchez, left, and opponent Yancy Medeiros face off during Friday;s official weigh-in.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane flexed during the ceremonial weigh-in for Bellator 279 on Friday at the Blaisdell Arena. She fights Justine Kish today.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree