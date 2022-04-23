comscore Former champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane eyes today’s bout and beyond in Bellator | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Former champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane eyes today’s bout and beyond in Bellator

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Emmanuel Sanchez, left, and opponent Yancy Medeiros face off during Friday;s official weigh-in.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Emmanuel Sanchez, left, and opponent Yancy Medeiros face off during Friday;s official weigh-in.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Ilima-Lei Macfarlane flexed during the ceremonial weigh-in for Bellator 279 on Friday at the Blaisdell Arena. She fights Justine Kish today.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Ilima-Lei Macfarlane flexed during the ceremonial weigh-in for Bellator 279 on Friday at the Blaisdell Arena. She fights Justine Kish today.

Former Bellator flyweight world champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane successfully made weight at 126 pounds Friday for her fight tonight against Justine Kish on the main card of Bellator 279 at the Blaisdell Arena. Read more

Previous Story
Kamehameha baseball routs Punahou to earn spot in states
Next Story
Television and radio - April 23, 2022

Scroll Up