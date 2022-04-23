comscore Hawaii makes quick work of UC San Diego to advance to Big West water polo final | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii makes quick work of UC San Diego to advance to Big West water polo final

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.

Hawaii’s quick start gave the Rainbow Wahine the luxury of running out the clock in earning a shot to defend their Big West water polo title. Read more

Previous Story
Kamehameha baseball routs Punahou to earn spot in states
Next Story
Television and radio - April 23, 2022

Scroll Up