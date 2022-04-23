Pearl City defeats Kalani to reach OIA baseball final

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After weeks of scratching and clawing from behind, the Pearl City Chargers got an early jolt for a change.

No. 9-ranked Pearl City scored four runs in the first inning and went on to a 7-2 win over No. 8 Kalani on Friday afternoon in the semifinals of the OIA Division I baseball playoffs at Hans L’Orange Park.

The Chargers got three innings from starter Drew Boyles and four from senior Shaine Fujii. Boyles allowed two runs on four hits, struck out three and walked four. Fujii had his longest stint of the season, allowing just one run on one hit. He struck out one, walked two and hit three batters.

Dacoda Agoto, Pearl City’s No. 3 hitter in the lineup, drew first blood with an RBI triple in the first inning, scoring leadoff batter Tyson Murakami, who had singled. Agoto later scored on a single by Jason Au Hoy. After Ranson Aquino walked, Eli Oshiro tripled, scoring Au Hoy and Aquino.

The clutch hits by Agoto and Oshiro were gappers to right-center.

“That’s something we work on,” Chargers assistant coach Eric Boyles said.

Pearl City ousted Moanalua on Thursday, 10-3, in the quarterfinals.

“I feel extremely proud of the boys. I’m happy for them. They really worked hard all through COVID and everything, and us not having a field (due to renovation) this season.”

The new synthetic turf field is open now. The Chargers made the most of Pacheco Park at the bottom of the hill, and old-fashioned toss-and-swing reps with nets.

“I feel real good. I got to back up my team today. That’s the best feeling,” Agoto said. “We were on our stuff today. My brothers and I, we just go to war every day, like how we do at practice. We translate it back into the game.”

The Chargers and their robust following of fans have a unique confidence.

“Ever since yesterday. We’ve had our ups and downs. We still picked it up. We’re still pushing. The team chemistry and how we fight back,” Agoto said. “That’s what it’s all about, coming back.”

The Chargers reached Kalani starting pitcher Logan Ouchi for two more runs in the third inning. Logan Honma and Au Hoy singled, and Aquino doubled to right-center, opening Pearl City’s lead to 6-0.

Kalani, which left the bases loaded in the bottom of the first, scored twice in the third frame. Cade Amine and Ouchi walked, and with one out Kadin Hanta singled to load the bases.

Jase Fujikawa’s sacrifice fly to center scored Amine. Noa Fujitani followed with a single to left, plating Hanta, That brought the Falcons within 6-2.