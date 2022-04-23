comscore Punahou claims another ILH girls water polo crown | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Punahou claims another ILH girls water polo crown

  • By Jonathan Chen jchen@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.
  • MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Punahou Buffanblu goalie Reia Kimi blocks a shot from Kamehameha.

    MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Punahou Buffanblu goalie Reia Kimi blocks a shot from Kamehameha.

  • MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Punahou senior Colette Jones, who scored three goals on Friday, guarded Kamehameha’s Kohia Rego during Friday’s ILH water polo championship at Punahou.

    MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Punahou senior Colette Jones, who scored three goals on Friday, guarded Kamehameha’s Kohia Rego during Friday’s ILH water polo championship at Punahou.

Led by a stout defense and timely scoring, Punahou defeated Kamehameha 7-3 to grab the ILH Girls Water Polo Championship at Punahou School. Read more

Previous Story
Kamehameha baseball routs Punahou to earn spot in states
Next Story
Television and radio - April 23, 2022

Scroll Up