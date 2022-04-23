comscore Liz Carmouche captures her first world title in Bellator 278 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Liz Carmouche captures her first world title in Bellator 278

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.
  COURTESY LUCAS NOONAN / BELLATOR MMA Juliana Velasquez and Liz Carmouche battled on the cage.

    COURTESY LUCAS NOONAN / BELLATOR MMA

    Juliana Velasquez and Liz Carmouche battled on the cage.

  COURTESY LUCAS NOONAN / BELLATOR MMA Liz Carmouche got her arm raised after she beat Juliana Velasquez in the main event of Bellator 278 on Friday night at the Blaisdell Arena.

    COURTESY LUCAS NOONAN / BELLATOR MMA

    Liz Carmouche got her arm raised after she beat Juliana Velasquez in the main event of Bellator 278 on Friday night at the Blaisdell Arena.

Liz Carmouche won her first world title in her fourth try, stopping previously undefeated Juliana Velasquez in the main event of Bellator 278 on Friday night at the Blaisdell Arena. Read more

