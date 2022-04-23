Liz Carmouche captures her first world title in Bellator 278

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Liz Carmouche won her first world title in her fourth try, stopping previously undefeated Juliana Velasquez in the main event of Bellator 278 on Friday night at the Blaisdell Arena. Read more

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane’s journey back to the flyweight world title doesn’t begin until tonight.

The destination is set with a familiar face holding the division’s top prize.

Macfarlane’s good friend and longtime training partner, Liz Carmouche, won her first world title in her fourth try, stopping previously undefeated Juliana Velasquez in the main event of Bellator 278 on Friday night at the Blaisdell Arena.

Carmouche (17-7), who challenged for a world title in StrikeForce and fought both Ronda Rousey and Valentina Shevchenko for UFC belts, improved to 4-0 in Bellator when she stopped Velasquez at 4:47 in the fourth round.

Velasquez, who had avoided any serious damage after takedowns by Carmouche in rounds 2 and 3, got her right arm pinned under the left leg of Carmouche, who was then able to rattle off a series of unanswered punches and vicious elbows to force the stoppage.

“It was meant to be in Bellator and not in any of the other organizations,” said Carmouche, who turned 38 in February. “I felt that once I broke her grip and I was able to knee slice her bicep and I had that underhook, I knew that whether she turned and I was able to get the finish from that position or if she stayed where she was at I would be able to finish from the ground.”

Velasquez (12-1) suffered her first loss in eight fights in Bellator and had her world title reign end that began with a victory over Macfarlane in December 2020.

Macfarlane, who fights Justine Kish in the second of four main card bouts this afternoon at Bellator 279, sat cageside for the fight and celebrated with friends after Carmouche pulled off the victory.

“We’re sister-wives. We’ve always been friends. We’ve been there since the beginning,” Carmouche said. “I was the first person to sign her up in the gym when she started out in MMA. I was her first training partner and worked with her through a lot of her training camps.”

Macfarlane said earlier this week that even if she wins tonight in dominant fashion, she would still like another fight before challenging for the title.

Velasquez entered the week ranked No. 2 in Bellator’s pound-for-pound women’s rankings, ahead of Macfarlane (No. 3) and Carmouche (No. 4).

If the fight between Carmouche and Macfarlane ever does materialize, Carmouche said she would welcome the opportunity.

“We know that someday we’re going to fight but it better be the two of us,” Carmouche said. “Two people who care about each other and can hurt each other and then smile and laugh about it.”

Today’s Bellator event begins at 2:30 p.m. with nine preliminary fights and is open to the public. Roughly 1,000 military and first-responders attended Friday’s show.

—

Bellator 278 results

125: Liz Carmouche (17-7) def. Juliana Velasquez (12-1) by KO (elbows), 4:47, Round 4

140: Enrique Barzola (18-5-2) def. Nikita Mikhailov (9-2), decision (unanimous), 30-27, 30-27, 30-27

135: Danny Sabatello (12-1) def. Jornel Lugo (8-1), decision (unanimous), 30-26, 30-26, 30-26

205: Grant Neal (7-1) def. Christian Edwards (5-2), decision (unanimous), 30-27, 30-27, 30-27

160: Manny Muro (13-7) def. Nate Andrews (16-5), decision (split), 29-28, 28-29, 29-28

Preliminary bouts

145: Weber Almeida (6-1) def. Fabricio Franco (8-5), TKO (kick), 3:01, Round 1

170: Dante Schiro (9-3) def. Scotty Hao (5-4), TKO (strikes), 1:03, Round 3