Column: EITC aid boosts isle families, economy

  • By Shelee Kimura, Peter Ho and Ray Vara
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.

Everyone deserves the opportunity to live in a place where they can thrive. But our current economic state, exacerbated by the pandemic, left half of Hawaii’s families financially unstable, and has led to our fourth-in-the-nation outmigration rate Read more

