K-Drama: Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 wins top awards at auto show in New York

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

At the New York International Auto Show last week, Korean automaker Hyundai was awarded World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle of the Year and World Car Design of the Year for its electric vehicle model Ioniq 5. Read more

At the New York International Auto Show last week, Korean automaker Hyundai was awarded World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle of the Year and World Car Design of the Year for its electric vehicle model Ioniq 5. Designer Luc Donckerwolke, Hyundai’s chief creative officer, also was named World Car Person of the Year.

In addition, Hyundai Motor Group’s Executive Chair Euisun Chung was recognized as Visionary of the Year by Newsweek in its special issue this week, The World’s Greatest Auto Disruptors.

This week’s synopses

“She Knows Everything”

Episode 3

6:40 p.m. today

Ho Chul gets rid of the evidence to protect Myong Won. Miss Lee finds out about this and puts pressure on Ho Chul.

Episode 4

7:45 p.m. today

Ho Chul finds the connection between the murder and unit 104; Miss Lee heads for unit 104.

“My Secret Terrius”

Episodes 17-18

6:45 p.m. Monday

Ji Yeon sets out to rescue Ae Rin. While Bon is being chased, he jumps into the river with the hourglass. On the run as a fugitive, Yong Tae hears news that makes him pale.

Episodes 19-20

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Bon rushes over to Yong Tae, who is unconscious and bleeding. Not knowing Bon’s whereabouts, Ae Rin is filled with worry. The secret to the King’s bag serial number is revealed.

“You Are Too Much”

Episode 7

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Hyunjoon can’t help but feel for Haedang, seeing how she’s sacrificing herself for the family. Gyongja gives her final warning to Sunghwan, to kick Jina out.

Episode 8

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Hyunjoon learns about Haedang and Jina’s past relationship. Sunghwan offers Hyunjoon a position in the planning department.

“Kim Suro, the Iron King”

Episode 1

7:50 p.m. Friday

The series follows the story of King Kim Suro, a founder of the kingdom of Gaya. The residents of Gaya were skilled ironsmiths, utilizing the region’s precious iron resources. The story begins with a prophecy that a child from the north will ascend the throne.

Episode 2

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Tribal chief Kim Yung of Jechungum is in a battle with Han. He urges his very pregnant wife to escape. She escapes and gives birth on a slave ship. But the boat gets shipwrecked, and she ends up on a shore with no baby. She believes in the prophecy, and accepts Yibeega’s hand in marriage to produce a king.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.