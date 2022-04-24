comscore K-Drama: Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 wins top awards at auto show in New York | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | K-­Drama

K-Drama: Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 wins top awards at auto show in New York

  • By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY JEFF CHUNG Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV

    COURTESY JEFF CHUNG

    Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV

At the New York International Auto Show last week, Korean automaker Hyundai was awarded World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle of the Year and World Car Design of the Year for its electric vehicle model Ioniq 5. Read more

