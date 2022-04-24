Summer Fun Guide 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

From camps to summer school, there’s plenty of places to let the kids develop and grow new skills and make new friends. Below are a select few.

SPORTS

>> Hawaii Shotokan Karate: In-person classes have returned to the dojo, which offers three-month beginner programs for ages 5 and older at the Manoa Japanese Language School, 2804 East Manoa Road. Beginner classes are at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. The school accepts new members in June. First summer session starts June 4. Cost: $100. Family discounts available. Info: 808-988-7128, hawaiishotokankarate.com

>> Hawaii Yacht Club: Summer sailing program offers one- and two-week sessions from May 30 to Aug. 12 sailing Topper, O’pen Skiff, El Toro, 420 and Laser boats. Students must provide their own flotation device, pass a simple swim test and be able to tread water for 1 minute. 1739C Ala Moana Blvd. Cost: $315-$550. Info: 808-220-6430, hawaiiyachtclub.org

>> Play and Learn Tennis: The U.S. ­Tennis Association is offering two six-week sessions, May 15-June 19 and July 10-Aug. 20, meeting weekly at locations throughout Oahu. For ages 6 and up. Rackets and balls provided. Cost: $51-$95 depending on age group and class duration. Info: email playandlearntennis@hawaii.usta.com, ustahawaii.com/classes for schedule. Note: USTA is holding free clinics in May to celebrate Tennis Month.

>> I Got Skills Soccer Camps: Two sessions: A “Summer Camp,” May 30-June 3, focusing on deceptive moves, at Kapiolani Park Field No. 5; and “End of Summer Camp,” July 25-29, on striking and goalkeeping, at Kapiolani Park Field No. 4. Drop-off for both camps from 8:30 a.m. and pickup by 3:30 p.m. For ages 6-14 of all skill levels. Cost: $395. Waitlisting possible. Info: igotskills.com/soccer-camps/ hawaii-summer-soccer-camp

>> The Oahu Club: 6800 Hawaii Kai Drive. Five-day sessions include soccer, volleyball, obstacle courses, swimming, tennis, water polo, throwing/catching drills, Ultimate Frisbee, dodgebee, educational activities such as environmental awareness and more. Camps begin May 31 and continue through the week of July 18. Several sessions already full. For ages 6-10. Cost: $400-$450. Info: 808-395-3300, theoahuclub.com/sports-camp

>> Spike & Serve: Founded by Olympian Kevin Wong, offering daily volleyball clinics (beginners, intermediate and advanced, position specific) for boys and girls ages 5-18, daily from June to July, at various times. 1366 Colburn St. Costs start at $35. Info: 808-561-4220, spikeandserve.com/ summer-volleyball-clinics

>> Hawaii Kai Boat Club: The club has added windfoiling — using a windsurfing sail to power a foilboard — and wingfoiling — using a wing-shaped, detached sail for power — to its offerings in sailing and windsurfing. Sailing is on the O’pen Skiff, RS Feva and 29er boats. One-week camp sessions will be offered from the end of May to the first week of August. Sessions are five days a week from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and include lunch. Cost: $330, plus club membership ($50 for youth per quarter or $150 per household for a year). The club’s docks are at the Hawaii Kai Shopping Center, next to the Queen’s Medical Clinic. Info: 808-753-3364; email: HawaiiKaiBoatClub@gmail.com or SailingDirector@ hawaiikaiboatclub.com; HawaiiKaiBoatClub.com

ANIMALS & NATURE

>> Honolulu Zoo Society: Themed weekly camps (Menehune for ages 5-6; Imi Loa, ages 7-8; and Wildlife Koa, ages 9-11). 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 6-Aug. 5, with the option for after-care until 5:30 p.m. ($70 members/$80 nonmembers). Features hands-on lessons, activities, crafts, games and curriculum that meet Hawaii’s education standards for grades K-12. Cost: $350 weekly (members), $400 (nonmembers); registration now open. Waitlisting possible. Info: 808-926-3191, honoluluzoo.org/programs/ zoo-camp-programs

>> Kupu Kokua Camp: Weekly ­sessions, June 13-July 22, 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. at various locations; extended hours 3-5 p.m. at Ho‘okupu Center. Enjoy an outdoor camp alongside native plants, animals and cultural sites while visiting conservation and cultural sites across the island and learning about the importance of “malama aina.” For ages 11-17. Cost: $300 per week. Financial aid available for eligible applicants for a cost of $50 per participant. Deadline to apply is May 30 or until all spots are filled. Info: 808-735-1221, ext. 2008; kupuhawaii.org.

>> Therapeutic Horsemanship of Hawaii: Weekly Horse Camp sessions, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. June 6- July 25 in Waimanalo. For ages 8-12 (of all levels) who are physically and emotionally capable of independent riding. New riders learn the basics of riding and horsemanship, while intermediate riders practice their skills and learn new ones. $350 per week, $280 for four-day camp July 5-8. Info: 808-342-9036, thhwaimanalo.org

ACADEMIC/STEM-ORIENTED

>> Hawaii Department of Education Summer School: The department is offering summer courses in the Honolulu, Central and Leeward Districts from June 3-July 22. Offerings include Hawaiian Language Immersion for grades K-12 at Kula Kaiapuni ‘o ­Anuenue School in Palolo and Hip Hop and Hula at Manoa Elementary School. Free for public school students. Info: 808ne.ws/doesummerschool

>> St. Andrew’s Schools: Summer Adventure Camp, July 18-Aug. 12, 7 a.m.- 4 p.m., 224 Queen Emma Square. Curriculum includes STEAM subjects through fun experiences. For students entering K-8; costs range from $110 daily to $1,960 for four weeks. Also, internships available for students in grades 9-10 ($150 per week). Info: 808-532-2464, email programs@standrewsschools.org

• The school also offers a general summer school program for grades K-12, June 6-July 15, in partnership with Arizona State University Prep Digital. Collegiate courses earn college credit through Arizona State University (ASU). Cost: $540-$1,300. Info: Call program coordinator Randi Yamauchi or director Alethia Donathan at 808-532-2464, ­standrewsschools.org/extended-learning.

>> Malama Learning Center: Malama Aina Field School Summer Program, June 13-July 15, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. daily at Kamehameha Schools Community Learning Center at Ma‘ili, 87-790 Kulauku St., Waianae. Includes an overnight stay at Camp Palehua, June 21-22. For students entering grades 7-9. Credit available to students of Kamaile Academy or Waianae High School. Preference given to those who reside in the Nanakuli and Waianae districts. Cost: $50. Scholarships available for families with financial need. Application deadline: May 27, or until the program is full. Info: email info@malamalearning center.org, 808ne.ws/malamafieldschool

>> Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum: Summer STEM Camps. Flight School for Boys and Explorers Club are both sold out. Waitlists available. As of date of publication, the Flight School for Girls has availability, 9 a.m.-3:45 p.m. daily. Students may arrive no earlier than 8:15 a.m. and must be picked up no later than 4 p.m. For grades 6-8. Offers instruction in the forces of flight, weather and atmosphere and the history of aviation in Hawaii. Cost: $330-$380, includes lunch, snacks and a logo T-shirt. July 11-15. Registration deadline: May 22. Info: 808-441-1000, 808ne.ws/aviationmuseum

>> University of Hawaii College of Education: Making Summer Count. Offers a variety of courses for students entering grades 1-12, including the popular Hawai‘i Nature Studies Program, robotics and STEAM classes, and driver’s education, June 6- July 8 (Hawai‘i Nature Studies Program runs July 11-15 and July 18-22). Meet at University Laboratory School, 1776 University Ave. Cost: From $120 a week for after-school program to $1,500 for full-day program. Meal options available. Info: 808-956-8176, crdg.hawaii.edu/summerprograms

>> Science Camps of America: Offering both overnight and day camps. For those entering grades 8-12, two overnight camps, “Land & Sea Camp” (July 1-10) and “Air & Space Camp” (July 11-20), based at Pahala Plantation Cottages in Kau, Hawaii island. Cost: $2,395 per camp (scholarships and discounts for ­kamaaina and Native Hawaiians available). For those entering grades 6-8, “Earth Camp” daytime sessions on Land & Sea (June 6-10) and “Air & Space” (June 13-17), 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Kailua Intermediate School on Oahu. Cost: $195, or $165 for students who qualify for the National School Lunch Program. Students will learn about the islands’ volcanoes and natural and cultural resources, or about Earth’s atmosphere, astronomy and space exploration. Info: 808-235-3612 or scicamp.org

CHURCH-BASED PROGRAMS

>> Camp Mokuleia: Residential camp programs June 12-July 22, separated by early elementary, ­elementary, middle and high schoolers. 68-729 Farrington Highway, Waialua. Swimming, paddleboarding, kayaking and arts & crafts. Cost: $475. Early bird rate available until May 6. Day camp and family camp programs also available. Info: 808-637-6241, campmokuleia.org

>> Kalihi Union Church: Summer Fun Program —“Welcome to Monumental!,” June 1-July 18, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. with optional after-care 2-5 p.m. (additional $250-$350), 2214 N. King St. Features arts and crafts, Bible lessons and chapel, gym and outdoor play, cooking, music and singing, and family night celebration. For grades K-6. Cost: $750-$850, ­after-care program $250-$350. Info: Call Lisa-Ann Ching at 808-841-7022 ext. 720, kalihiunion.org

>> The Salvation Army’s Camp Homelani: Four sessions for ages 7-12: June 20-24, June 27-July 1, July 5-9 and July 18-22. Also, music camp for ages 7-12, July 11-15. For ages 13-17: July 25-29. Held at North Shore campgrounds, 68-243 Olohio St., Waialua. Swimming and sports, nightly campfires, singalongs, skits and devotions, art classes, nutritious USDA certified meals, Christian emphasis and education. Cost: $300 per week. Scholarships available. Info: 808-440-1832, hawaii.salvationarmy.org

GENERAL FUN & RECREATION

>> Oahu Summer Fun: The City & County of Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation program for keiki ages 6-13 returns to full capacity this summer, June 6-July 22, weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 58 venues throughout Oahu. Activities include arts and crafts, sports, games, excursions, special events and drama, and are designed to help children build skills that promote leadership and success. Cost: $25, with an additional fee of up to $100 for some excursions. Waivers possible for those who qualify. Registration is in-person at each venue, 9 a.m.-noon May 14. Visit bit.ly/summerfunoahu for a list of venues. The city has warned that lines could be long. Summer Fun also welcomes volunteer Junior Leaders, who must be 13 years old before Aug. 1 and no older than 17 by July 22. In conjunction with the YMCA, some locations also will offer Summer Plus, which provides free activities before and/or after regular program hours. Visit bit.ly/summerfunoahu for a list of participating venues. The program is also looking for adults to staff some venues. Pay starts at $15/hour minimum. Visit bit.ly/dprsummerhire for more information.

>> YMCA: The YMCA’s summer youth program runs from May 31-July 29 and includes:

• Preschool & Early Learning Centers, Part Day Early Learning Program (PALS Club) for ages 3-5, at Kaimuki-Waialae, Kalihi and Mililani, $308-$385. Offers a structured environment to help children transition from home care to preschool. Two days a week, three hours a day. Dates and times vary by branch.

• Summer Day Camps: For students who have completed grades K-5. Branches at Kaimuki-­Waialae, Kalihi, Leeward, Mililani, Nuuanu and Windward YMCAs, Nu‘uanu Congregational Church and Camp Erdman (see below). Crafts, sports and outdoors programs are designed to promote literacy, social-emotional learning, diversity, and mental and physical well-being. Cost: $250 a week; $212.50 weekly for four weeks or more. YMCA member rates are $200 a week; $170 weekly for four weeks or more.

• “Na Alaka‘i” (“The Leaders”) for middle schoolers ages 10-13 who have completed grades 5-8. Activities promote exploration, friendship, leadership and learning. 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Lunch included. Cost: $250 a week; $212.50 weekly for four weeks or more. YMCA member rates are $200 a week, $170 weekly for four weeks or more.

• The YMCA is also running Before & After Care programs for youngsters who are attending summer school or who are participating in the City and County’s Summer Fun program.

• Camp Erdman: Day camp (transportation not provided) and overnight camp options for students who have completed grades K-11. Specialty camps include surfing, equestrian, high ropes and two new camps: an “adventure camp” that includes a hike to a pillbox, snorkeling at Sharks Cove, paddleboarding the Haleiwa river and bouldering at Waimea Bay Beach Park; and a “resilience camp” aimed at giving campers the tools to boost their mental wellness. Cost: $250 for day camp; $135-$375, specialty camps; and $715, traditional overnight camp. Discounts for members and military. Camps run May 29-Aug. 5. Camp assistant and leadership positions for older students also available.

Visit 808ne.ws/ymcahonolulu for further details.

>> Pearl City Foundation: Summer Fun Days, May 31-July 29, 6 a.m.-6 p.m., Momilani Community Center, 715 Hoomoana St. For students who are completing grades K-6. Learning activities, fitness, games, arts and crafts, swimming and field trips. Cost: $1,450 for full session (includes field trips); registration and partial payment must be received by May 6. ­Catered lunch available. Info: 808-456-2073, ­pearlcityfoundation.org

>> Kamaaina Kids: Weekly programs, May 31-July 29. “A Summer Full of Wonder” Summer Day Camps: 6 a.m.-6 p.m. (programs begin at 8 a.m., half-day option until 2:30 p.m.) for students who are completing grades K-6 at Ben Parker, Enchanted Lake, Hahaione, Kaneohe, Keoneula, King St., Liholiho, Mary Star of the Sea and Waimalu elementary schools and Mililani Tech Park. Activities include arts and crafts, collaborative games, simple science, music, team-building exercises, physical fitness, excursions, guest speakers and more. Costs: $148-$190 per week for full-day camps; $1,465-$1,545 for summer package. Register online for select discounts. Lunch option: $26-$32.50 per week. Deadline for early bird rates is May 13. Info: 808-262-4538, kamaainakids.com

SPECIAL INTEREST

>> Hawaii Women in Filmmaking: Summer Reel Camps for Girls, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday- Saturday. For cisgender and transgender girls, and nonconforming youths ages 12-19. Topics include Racial Justice, June 6-11; LGBTQIA+ justice, June 27-July 2; Youth Mental Wellness, July 11-16; Environmental Justice, July 18-23; and Reproductive Justice, July 25-30. All sessions will be held at the Waiwai Collective, 110 University Ave., except for the LGBTQIA+ session, which will be at Waiwai ma Nu‘uanu, 1164 Nuuanu Ave. Cost: Free. Info: hawaiiwomeninfilmmaking.org

>> Ohana Arts Festival: The performing arts festival returns to a full in-person, six-week program, June 13- July 31. For ages 6-18. The program offers an all-day Musical Theater Intensive, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday- Friday, with training in acting, music, voice and dance, with final performances on the weekends of July 15-17 and July 22-24. The programs culminate with a production at Kennedy Theatre of “Matilda,” a musical adaption of the Roald Dahl novel; Disney’s “Newsies”; “Captain Louie”; or “Amelie.” A separate Musical Theater Production Workshop runs 1- 4:30 p.m. Cost: $2,250, full-day program; $1,450, half-day program. Info: 866-633-0430, ohanaarts.org