comscore Summer Fun Guide 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Summer Fun Guide 2022

  • By Steven Mark and Ashley Adriano smark@staradvertiser.com aadriano@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.
  • COURTESY USTA HAWAII PACIFIC The U.S. Tennis Association is offering tennis lessons for youth beginning May 15 at several locations on Oahu, as well as free introductory clinics in May.

  • COURTESY HONOLULU ZOO The Honolulu Zoo Society will hold themed weekly camps from June 6 to Aug. 5.

  • COURTESY YMCA The YMCA will sponsor youth day camps at its branches on Oahu, including Camp Erdman on the North Shore.

  • COURTESY OHANA ARTS FESTIVAL The Ohana Arts Festival, a musical theater for youngsters ages 6-18, offers training in acting, dance, music and voice, as well as in theater production. Students will participate in one of up to four productions this summer.

From camps to summer school, there’s plenty of places to let the kids develop and grow new skills and make new friends. Below are a select few. Read more

