Summer Fun Guide 2022

By Steven Mark and Ashley Adriano smark@staradvertiser.com aadriano@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:38 a.m.
The U.S. Tennis Association is offering tennis lessons for youth beginning May 15 at several locations on Oahu, as well as free introductory clinics in May.
The Honolulu Zoo Society will hold themed weekly camps from June 6 to Aug. 5.
The YMCA will sponsor youth day camps at its branches on Oahu, including Camp Erdman on the North Shore.
The Ohana Arts Festival, a musical theater for youngsters ages 6-18, offers training in acting, dance, music and voice, as well as in theater production. Students will participate in one of up to four productions this summer.