comscore Package tour travelers return for Golden Week, which marks the broader recovery of Japan tourism to Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Package tour travelers return for Golden Week, which marks the broader recovery of Japan tourism to Hawaii

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Tetsuya “Ted” Kubo, president and CEO of JTB Hawaii Inc., pictured above in Waikiki, said the company is resuming Hawaii package tours on Thursday, in time for the start of Golden Week.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Tetsuya “Ted” Kubo, president and CEO of JTB Hawaii Inc., pictured above in Waikiki, said the company is resuming Hawaii package tours on Thursday, in time for the start of Golden Week.

Package tours from Japan, which have been absent in Hawaii for the past two years of the pandemic, are returning in time for the start of Golden Week on Friday. Read more

Previous Story
Marine Corps deactivates 2 helicopter units in Hawaii
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: March 14 – March 18, 2022

Scroll Up