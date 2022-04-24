comscore Sherry Menor-McNamara wants to balance needs of businesses, families | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sherry Menor-McNamara wants to balance needs of businesses, families

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2020 As a first-time candidate running for lieutenant governor, Sherry Menor-McNamara believes that her 16 years of experience with the Chamber of Commerce — including eight as president and CEO — offer a perspective unlike any of the other four candidates running in the Aug. 13 Democratic Party primary, to be followed by the Nov. 8 general election.

Sherry Menor-McNamara, a Democrat and head of the Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii, insists that she understands the need to help working families, employees and businesses — especially small ones like the travel agency that her mother runs in Hilo. Read more

