Sherry Menor-McNamara wants to balance needs of businesses, families
By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:37 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2020
As a first-time candidate running for lieutenant governor, Sherry Menor-McNamara believes that her 16 years of experience with the Chamber of Commerce — including eight as president and CEO — offer a perspective unlike any of the other four candidates running in the Aug. 13 Democratic Party primary, to be followed by the Nov. 8 general election.