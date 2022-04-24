comscore The Boy Scouts’ Onizuka Day is the first public event at Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum since the pandemic hit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

The Boy Scouts’ Onizuka Day is the first public event at Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum since the pandemic hit

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Col. Stuart Watkins, an 82nd Airborne veteran with over 1,000 jumps, helped Boy Scout Ethan Juarez put on a parachute with Gil Juarez’s assistance.

    Col. Stuart Watkins, an 82nd Airborne veteran with over 1,000 jumps, helped Boy Scout Ethan Juarez put on a parachute with Gil Juarez’s assistance.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Leia Blalock, wielding an ekubo, sparred with Okinawa Kenpo’s Marcus DeValentino, who was using a bo, Saturday during a martial arts exhibition at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum. Behind the duo is Ava Topping, left, and Syreyz Bulaong.

    Leia Blalock, wielding an ekubo, sparred with Okinawa Kenpo’s Marcus DeValentino, who was using a bo, Saturday during a martial arts exhibition at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum. Behind the duo is Ava Topping, left, and Syreyz Bulaong.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A Coast Guard helicopter waited Saturday to take off from Ford Island.

    A Coast Guard helicopter waited Saturday to take off from Ford Island.

Butch Garner, Liberty Jump Team senior jump master, on Saturday turned a few young recruits into a team of pretend paratroopers inside the belly of the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum’s WWII C-47 Skytrain. Read more

