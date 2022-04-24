comscore Wahiawa General Hospital to close long-term care center, citing financial challenges | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Wahiawa General Hospital to close long-term care center, citing financial challenges

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.
    STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

    Wahiawa General Hospital said it plans to shut down its 115-bed Wahiawa Nursing and Rehabilitation Center July 22, citing insufficient insurance reimbursements and continued financial challenges.

The only skilled-nursing and rehabilitation facility in central Oahu is planning to close this summer after more than 55 years of operation. Read more

