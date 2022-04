Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A former 4-star pass rusher who played three seasons at Arkansas is transferring to the University of Hawaii football team.

Mataio Soli told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser he will join the Rainbow Warriors this summer and have two seasons of NCAA eligibility remaining.

“It just felt like the best fit for me,” said Soli, who visited UH a week ago. “I had a great time. I felt (Hawaii) had a family atmosphere. … I felt I was already on the team when I got there.”

Soli, who is 6 feet 4 and 235 pounds, was a standout defender at Georgia’s Douglas County High. As a junior, he amassed 18 sacks. As a senior in 2018, he made 84 tackles, including 22.5 sacks. Rivals and 247Sports gave him 4-star ratings; 247Sports listed Soli as the nation’s 16th-best weak-side end. He received more than 30 scholarship offers, with suitors that included Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Notre Dame, Oregon and Wisconsin.

He chose Arkansas, his father’s alma mater. Faamoemoe “Junior” Soli helped the Razorbacks win the SEC West in 1995, after which he was named as an All-SEC nose tackle. The San Diego Chargers selected Junior Soli in the fifth round of the 1996 NFL Draft.

Mataio Soli started 11 of 12 games as an Arkansas freshman in 2019. But his playing time decreased under head coach Sam Pittman the next two years. He entered the NCAA’s transfer portal three weeks ago.

Soli, who spent part of his youth in American Samoa, is reuniting with UH linebacker Penei Pavihi and nose tackle Blessman Ta‘ala. They were teammates in a youth league in American Samoa. UH running backs coach Keiki Misipeka, who oversees recruiting in the South Pacific, and Junior Soli were coaches at Samoana High and Tafuna High, respectively, at the same time.

Mataio Soli attended UH’s “Island Day” — festivities centered around the spring game — and learned of his potential role with the Warriors. “I got to experience a lot,” Soli said. “The Island Day experience was amazing, as well. All of that together had a big factor in my decision.”

Soli turned down other recruiting visits, including one to California, to commit to the Warriors.