comscore Dave Reardon: University of Hawaii athletics remains in the political crosshairs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dave Reardon: University of Hawaii athletics remains in the political crosshairs

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii football team takes to the field for its spring game on April 16.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Hawaii football team takes to the field for its spring game on April 16.

A long time ago, a well-meaning friend gave me some career advice. “You want a job with authority but without responsibility,” he said. “Not the other way around.” Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - April 24, 2022
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up