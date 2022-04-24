comscore Hawaii leaves no doubt in winning Big West men’s volleyball title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii leaves no doubt in winning Big West men’s volleyball title

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM UH’s Dimitrios Mouchlias, Cole Hogland, and Chaz Galloway put up a block against Long Beach State.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH’s Dimitrios Mouchlias, Cole Hogland, and Chaz Galloway put up a block against Long Beach State.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM UH coach Charlie Wade held up the Big West championship trophy after the Warriors swept Long Beach State in three close sets.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH coach Charlie Wade held up the Big West championship trophy after the Warriors swept Long Beach State in three close sets.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii celebrates its win over Long Beach State.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii celebrates its win over Long Beach State.

Speculation and conjecture over the Rainbow Warriors’ place in the NCAA men’s volleyball tournament gave way to certainty with the defending national champions’ sweep over Long Beach State in the Big West Championship final. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - April 24, 2022
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up