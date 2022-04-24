Mililani edges Pearl City for OIA Division I baseball title
- By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:36 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
The Mililani Trojans celebrated their victory at Hans L’ Orange Field.
-
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Mililani’s bench reacted to a base hit on Saturday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree