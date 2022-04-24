Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, noon at Sand Island Field.

MONDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament (1 game). Times/sites TBD.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Division I Double-Elimination Tournament: (1 game).

OIA: Division I Tournament, TBD.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Division I tournament, Finals

ILH boys: Division II tournament, Finals

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

BOYS

Kamehameha def. ‘Iolani 19-25, 25-23, 25- 23, 25-22

Saint Louis def. Damien 25-23, 25-22, 25-18

PIGEON RACING

HAWAII FLYERS

From Kaimu Beach, Hawaii to Oahu

Miles MPH

1. Dennis Tavares 232.041 52.00

2. Bert Toyooka. 234.394 51.92

3. George Contento 228.508 51.71

4. Sidney Lum 231.528 51.30

5. Jay & Dee Alameida 230.866 49.44

TENNIS

CHAMPIONSHIPS

PACWEST MEN

Azusa Pacific 4, Hawaii Pacific 3

Singles

1. Jordi Walder (HPU) def. Ryan Nuno (APU) 6-2, 6-3

2. Sam Sippel (APU) def. Jan Pleva (HPU) 7-6 (7-1), 6-3

3. Leyton Bohren (APU) def. Robin Sanz (HPU) 6-7 (1-7), 7-6 (8-6), 6-4

4. Elias Emilio Walter (APU) def. Jakub Beran (HPU) 6-4, 6-2

5. Benjamin Loccisano (HPU) def. Miha Velicki (APU) 6-2, 1-6, 6-2

6. Jan Heine (HPU) def. Ivan Noel Hornung (APU) 6-3, 3-6, 7-5

Doubles

1. Leyton Bohren/Ryan Nuno (APU) def. Jan Pleva/Jordi Walder (HPU) 6-2

2. Jakub Beran/Robin Sanz (HPU) vs. Elias Emilio Walter/Miha Velicki (APU) 5-3, unfinished

3. Sam Sippel/Ethan Smith (APU) def. Jan Heine/Benjamin Loccisano (HPU) 6-3

UH Hilo 4, Point Loma 2

Singles

1. Martin Soukal (UHH) def. Tyler Davis (PL), 7-6 (7-3), 6-4.

2. Alessio Demichelis (UHH) def. David Strassburger (PL), 7-6 (7-5), 7-5.

3. Luca Checchia (UHH) vs. Alexander Leischner (PL), 5-7, 6-4, 0-3.

4. Luca Matheiowetz (UHH) def. Nabeel Khan (PL), 6-3, 6-2.

5. Alejandro Castaneda (PL) def. Agustin Gentile (UHH), 6-3, 6-2.

6. Jasdeep Paintal (PL) def. Joshua Liu (UHH), 6-4, 7-5.

Doubles

1. Luke Hamano/Soukal (UHH) vs. Davis/ Khan (PL), 6-6 (1-1), UNF.

2. Lukas Schuster/Strassburger (PL) def. Liu/Checchia (UHH), 6-4.

3. Castaneda/Leischner (PL) def. Matheiowetz/Demichelis (UHH), 6-4.

PACWEST WOMEN

Azusa Pacific 4, Hawai’i Pacific 3

Singles

1. Elodie Busson (HPU) def. Eleonora Liga (APU) 6-2, 6-4

2. Marleen Tilgner (HPU) def. Madison Kane (APU) 6-3, 4-6, 6-1

3. April Wong (APU) def. Mihoki Miyahara (HPU) 1-6, 6-4, 6-1

4. Carolyn Brooner (APU) def. Valentina Mokrova (HPU) 6-3, 7-5

5. Marta Ruszczynska (HPU) def. Audrey Stewart (APU) 7-5, 6-4

6. Katherine Nguyen (APU) def. Rikona Murakami (HPU) 6-4, 6-1

Doubles

1. Eleonora Liga/Madison Kane (APU) def. Elodie Busson/Mihoki Miyahara (HPU) 6-1

2. April Wong/Audrey Stewart (APU) def. Valentina Mokrova/Marta Ruszczynska (HPU) 6-2

3. Marleen Tilgner/Rikona Murakami (HPU) vs. Carolyn Brooner/Katherine Nguyen (APU) 3-4, unfinished