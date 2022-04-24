Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 11:19 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY SOFTBALL PacWest: doubleheader, Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, noon at Sand Island Field. MONDAY BASEBALL ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament (1 game). Times/sites TBD. SOFTBALL ILH: Division I Double-Elimination Tournament: (1 game). OIA: Division I Tournament, TBD. VOLLEYBALL ILH boys: Division I tournament, Finals ILH boys: Division II tournament, Finals VOLLEYBALL ILH BOYS Kamehameha def. ‘Iolani 19-25, 25-23, 25- 23, 25-22 Saint Louis def. Damien 25-23, 25-22, 25-18 PIGEON RACING HAWAII FLYERS From Kaimu Beach, Hawaii to Oahu Miles MPH 1. Dennis Tavares 232.041 52.00 2. Bert Toyooka. 234.394 51.92 3. George Contento 228.508 51.71 4. Sidney Lum 231.528 51.30 5. Jay & Dee Alameida 230.866 49.44 TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS PACWEST MEN Azusa Pacific 4, Hawaii Pacific 3 Singles 1. Jordi Walder (HPU) def. Ryan Nuno (APU) 6-2, 6-3 2. Sam Sippel (APU) def. Jan Pleva (HPU) 7-6 (7-1), 6-3 3. Leyton Bohren (APU) def. Robin Sanz (HPU) 6-7 (1-7), 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 4. Elias Emilio Walter (APU) def. Jakub Beran (HPU) 6-4, 6-2 5. Benjamin Loccisano (HPU) def. Miha Velicki (APU) 6-2, 1-6, 6-2 6. Jan Heine (HPU) def. Ivan Noel Hornung (APU) 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 Doubles 1. Leyton Bohren/Ryan Nuno (APU) def. Jan Pleva/Jordi Walder (HPU) 6-2 2. Jakub Beran/Robin Sanz (HPU) vs. Elias Emilio Walter/Miha Velicki (APU) 5-3, unfinished 3. Sam Sippel/Ethan Smith (APU) def. Jan Heine/Benjamin Loccisano (HPU) 6-3 UH Hilo 4, Point Loma 2 Singles 1. Martin Soukal (UHH) def. Tyler Davis (PL), 7-6 (7-3), 6-4. 2. Alessio Demichelis (UHH) def. David Strassburger (PL), 7-6 (7-5), 7-5. 3. Luca Checchia (UHH) vs. Alexander Leischner (PL), 5-7, 6-4, 0-3. 4. Luca Matheiowetz (UHH) def. Nabeel Khan (PL), 6-3, 6-2. 5. Alejandro Castaneda (PL) def. Agustin Gentile (UHH), 6-3, 6-2. 6. Jasdeep Paintal (PL) def. Joshua Liu (UHH), 6-4, 7-5. Doubles 1. Luke Hamano/Soukal (UHH) vs. Davis/ Khan (PL), 6-6 (1-1), UNF. 2. Lukas Schuster/Strassburger (PL) def. Liu/Checchia (UHH), 6-4. 3. Castaneda/Leischner (PL) def. Matheiowetz/Demichelis (UHH), 6-4. PACWEST WOMEN Azusa Pacific 4, Hawai’i Pacific 3 Singles 1. Elodie Busson (HPU) def. Eleonora Liga (APU) 6-2, 6-4 2. Marleen Tilgner (HPU) def. Madison Kane (APU) 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 3. April Wong (APU) def. Mihoki Miyahara (HPU) 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 4. Carolyn Brooner (APU) def. Valentina Mokrova (HPU) 6-3, 7-5 5. Marta Ruszczynska (HPU) def. Audrey Stewart (APU) 7-5, 6-4 6. Katherine Nguyen (APU) def. Rikona Murakami (HPU) 6-4, 6-1 Doubles 1. Eleonora Liga/Madison Kane (APU) def. Elodie Busson/Mihoki Miyahara (HPU) 6-1 2. April Wong/Audrey Stewart (APU) def. Valentina Mokrova/Marta Ruszczynska (HPU) 6-2 3. Marleen Tilgner/Rikona Murakami (HPU) vs. Carolyn Brooner/Katherine Nguyen (APU) 3-4, unfinished Previous Story Hawaii sweeps softball doubleheader