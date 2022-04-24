comscore UC Davis rallies to beat Hawaii and spoil pitcher Blaze Koali‘i Pontes’ ‘lights out’ effort | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

UC Davis rallies to beat Hawaii and spoil pitcher Blaze Koali‘i Pontes’ ‘lights out’ effort

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.

Blaze Koali’i Pontes ran Hawaii’s streak of shutout pitching against host UC Davis to the first 16 innings of their three-game set Saturday. But the Aggies did what they needed to against UH’s relievers and beat the Rainbows 3-2 to even the series. Read more

