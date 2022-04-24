comscore Yancy Medeiros a bright spot as Ilima-Lei Macfarlane falls in Bellator event | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Yancy Medeiros a bright spot as Ilima-Lei Macfarlane falls in Bellator event

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Ilima-Lei MacFarlane, left, battled against Justine Kish on Saturday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Yancy Medeiros landed a punch to Emmanuel Sanchez during the Bellator 279 on Saturday.

If Saturday was a Bellator tryout for Yancy Medeiros, consider it aced. The 34-year-old Makaha native was the lone bright spot during a tough weekend for Hawaii mixed martial artists, winning a unanimous decision over Emmanuel Sanchez to open the main card of Bellator 279 at Blaisdell Arena. Read more

