Column: ‘Pray for Ukraine’ as war crimes escalate

  • By Alona Ray
  • Today
  • <em>Alona Ray, J.D., who moved to the U.S. in 2011, is a proud alumna of the William S. Richardson School of Law, University of Hawaii-Manoa.</em>

“How are you?” Every day I have written these words since Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia began its “special military operation.” This simple message means, “I love you and I hope you are alive.” Read more

