Chaminade, United Nations launch global sustainability center

Chaminade University and the United Nations have teamed up to launch a Pacific region training center that will provide leadership development oppor- tunities and focus on global sustainability issues such as climate change, poverty and clean water and energy.

The Centre International de Formation des Autorites et Leaders Honolulu Centre is the 21st location for the global network of international training and research centers, and the only one in the Pacific region.

“This new center will work with United Nations experts and local stakeholders to develop targeted education and training that addresses some of the sustainable development challenges facing Hawaii and Pacific Island nations, including climate change, public health and social inequalities,” Chaminade President Lynn Babington said in a statement.

Programs will focus on such U.N. sustainable development goals as climate action, advocating for the oceans, reducing inequalities and developing programs that pursue peace, justice and strong institutions.

Chaminade was established in 1955 and is Hawaii’s only Marianist university. U.N. Institute for Training and Research Executive Director Nikhil Seth said Chaminade was chosen to partner with the U.N. “because of its stellar reputation, strong community partnerships, and decades of service in Hawaii and across the Pacific region.”

He added, “The United Nations wants to have a bigger footprint when it comes to these global issues. We want to touch the lives of many more people.”

As part of the collaboration with the U.N., Chaminade will host a CIFAL Global Network annual meeting and international conference this fall.

“We hope the event can bring together educators, changemakers and learners from across the globe — and around the state,” Chaminade provost Lance Askildson said. “We want to engage young people and thought leaders.”