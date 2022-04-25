comscore Chaminade, United Nations launch global sustainability center | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Chaminade, United Nations launch global sustainability center

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.

Chaminade University and the United Nations have teamed up to launch a Pacific region training center that will provide leadership development oppor- tunities and focus on global sustainability issues such as climate change, poverty and clean water and energy. Read more

Previous Story
Vital statistics — April 8 to April 21, 2022

Scroll Up