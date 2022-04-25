Kauai halau takes top prize at Merrie Monarch Festival

The overall winner of the 59th Merrie Monarch Festival is hula halau Ka Lei Mokihana o Leina‘ala of Kalaheo, Kauai, under the direction of kumu hula Leina‘ala Pavao Jardin, with 1,218 points.

The halau took first place in both the wahine auana and wahine kahiko divisions.

The second- and third-place overall winners were also wahine halau: Ka La Onohi Mai oHa‘eha‘e, under kumu hula Tracie and Keawe Lopes (second), and Hula Halau ‘o Kamuela, led by Kunewa Mook and Kau‘iona­lani Kamana‘o.

In both the kane kahiko and kane auana categories, Kekuaokala‘au‘ala‘iliahi, under the direction of Haunani and ‘Iliahi Paredes, took first place, and won kane overall with 1,198 points.

The competitive portion of the hula festival, which began Thursday, concluded Saturday night with hula auana, contemporary dance.

The halau performed Friday hula kahiko, or the ancient form of hula, the results of which were also announced early Sunday morning.

Other winners include:

Wahine Kahiko

>> Second place: Kekuaokala‘auala‘iliahi, kumu hula Haunani and Iliahi Paredes.

>> Third place: Hula Halau ‘o Kamuela, kumu hula Kunewa Mook and Kau‘ionalani Kamana‘o.

>> Fourth place: Ka La ‘Onohi Mai o Ha‘eha‘e, kumu hula Tracie and Keawe Lopes.

>> Fifth place: Hi‘iakainamakalehua, kumu hula Robert Ke‘ano Ka‘upu IV and Lono Padilla.

Wahine ‘Auana

>> Second place: Ka La ‘Onohi Mai o Ha‘eha‘e, kumu hula Tracie and Keawe Lopes.

>> Third place: Hula Halau ‘o Kamuela, kumu hula Kunewa Mook and Kau‘ionalani Kamana‘o.

>> Fourth place: Hi‘iakainamakalehua, kumu hula Robert Ke‘ano Ka‘upu IV and Lono Padilla.

>> Fifth place:Hula Ka Lehua Tuahine, kumu hula Ka‘ilihiwa Vaughan-Darval.

Wahine Overall

>> Second place: Ka La ‘Onohi Mai o Ha‘eha‘e, kumu hula Tracie and Keawe Lopes.

>> Third place: Hula Halau ‘o Kamuela, kumu hula Kunewa Mook and Kau‘ionalani Kamana‘o.

Kane Kahiko

>> Second place: Hi‘iakainamakalehua, kumu hula Robert Ke‘ano Ka‘upu IV and Lono Padilla.

>> Third place: Na Mamo o Pu‘uanahulu, kumu hula William Kahakuleileihua Hanu‘u “Sonny” Ching and Lopaka Igarta-De Vera.

>> Fourth place: Kawai‘ulaokala, kumu hula Keli‘i­ho‘omalu Puchalski.

Kane ‘Auana

>> Second place: Kawaili‘ula, kumu hula Chinky Mahoe.

>> Third place: Hi‘iakainamakalehua, kumu hula Robert Ke‘ano Ka‘upu IV and Lono Padilla.

>> Fourth place: Na Mamo o Pu‘uanahulu, kumu hula William Kahakuleileihua Hanu‘u “Sonny” Ching and Lopaka Igarta-De Vera.

Kane Overall

>> Second place: Hi‘iakainamakalehua, kumu hula Robert Ke‘ano Ka‘upu IV and Lono Padilla.

>> Third place: Kawaili‘ula, kumu hula Chinky Mahoe.