State finds increase in sexual, physical abuse of children
By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:03 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Rylie Ramiro helps her Girl Scout Troop 30 arrange slippers — each pair representing an abused child. The path led up to the Children’s Justice Center of Oahu on Pali Highway. The Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Oahu released the 2021 statistics for the state.