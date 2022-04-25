Bellator wants bouts in Hawaii more frequently
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:42 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Yancy Medeiros raises his arms after winning by decision against Emmanuel Sanchez during the Bellator 279 mixed martial arts event at the Blaisdell Arena.
-
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Enthusiastic fans cheered as Ilima-Lei MacFarlane entered the cage for her fight against Justine Kish during Saturday’s Bellator 279 at Blaisdell Arena.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree