comscore Editorial: Complex, murky Mauna Kea plan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Complex, murky Mauna Kea plan

  • Today
  • Updated 6:35 p.m.

The ethical directive to doctors is to “first, do no harm.” Lawmakers should adopt that same approach when engineering a major change in governance, such as what’s now on the agenda for management of lands and astronomy research on the summit of Mauna Kea. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Pupils sorely need tutors, catch-up

Scroll Up