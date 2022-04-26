Crave | Very Veggie A chinese cake By Tzu Chi Hawaii April 26, 2022 Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! PHOTO COURTESY TZU CHI HAWAII For this traditional Chinese cake, you’ll need to make a trip to Chinatown, or a well-stocked Asian market. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. For this traditional Chinese cake, you’ll need to make a trip to Chinatown, or a well-stocked Asian market. You’ll need water chestnut flour and wong tong, which is a package of hard blocks of brown sugar. Find both in any of the many grocery stores in Chinatown. Although this is called a cake, it’s more like a gelatin — translucent and springy. The water chestnut flour is responsible for this texture. To go all the way with this recipe, pick up fresh water chestnuts rather than rely on canned. You’ll find those in Chinatown, too. Water Chestnut Cake Ingredients: • 4 ounces (115 g) water chestnut flour (sometimes called singoda flour) • 2 1/2 cups water, divided • 1 1/2 slabs (3.75 ounces) dark wong tong (Chinese slab sugar) • 1 (8-ounce) can water chestnuts, drained and chopped (but not too small) Directions: Mix flour with half the water; stir until smooth. Bring remaining water to a boil. Add wong tong and stir to dissolve. Remove from heat. Stir in water chestnuts, then slowly add flour mixture, stirring constantly. Pour into 8-inch round pan and place in a steamer over simmering water. Cover. Steam 1 hour (cake will firm up in half the time, but let it steam the whole hour or it will be too soft). Cool and cut into pieces. Serves 8. Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 110 calories, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 15 mg sodium, 26 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 15 g sugar, 1 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S. The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885. Previous Story Indulge in this flavorful, sheet-pan meal Next Story A new happy hour option