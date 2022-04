Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Splash Bar, the alfresco eatery within Sheraton Princess Kaiulani, recently launched a new happy hour menu. Happy hour is daily from 3 to 5 p.m. with drink and food specials; customers can enjoy the relaxing poolside ambiance while a DJ plays music every day from 3 to 6 p.m.

The food menu is small but mighty, as it includes favorites like Frings ($6) — fries and onion rings — chile garlic edamame ($5), kalua pig sliders with pineapple salsa and guava barbecue sauce ($9) and loaded tater tots ($8). The latter features crispy tots topped with crispy pepperoni, cheese sauce, house-made tomato salsa, sour cream and jalapeños. Diners can also order off the regular dinner menu and enjoy a kamaaina discount on food.

Drink specials include Kona Brewing draft beers ($7), Princess Punch cocktail ($12) with gin and pineapple, and li-hing blended margarita ($12).

Parking is validated for four hours at the hotel with a minimum $10 purchase.

Something sweet for mom

Honolulu Cookie Co. recently launched its newly redesigned floral collection just in time for Mother’s Day. Inspired by the island’s tropical flowers, the business’s floral packaging is filled with an assortment of its signature pineapple-shaped cookies. Each package features some of the signature and popular flavors like chocolate-dipped macadamia, white chocolate coconut, pineapple macadamia, dark triple chocolate macadamia, butter macadamia and more.

Visit honolulucookie.com or call 866-333-5800 to learn more.

Honor mom at Mariposa

On Mother’s Day, Mariposa — located within Neiman Marcus Hawaii — will be offering special dishes, in addition to its regular all-day menu that features tried-and-true favorites like the lobster club sandwich and chilled king crab salad.

Mother’s Day specials include seafood salad ($26) with poached baby tiger prawns, calamari and bay scallops, Ho Farm tomatoes, radish, couscous and citrus dressing; prosciutto Benedict ($24) with Kamuela tomatoes, arugula, toasted focaccia, crispy fingerling potatoes, petite salad and hollandaise sauce; and French toast ($16) that comprises sweet bread French toast with fresh berries, berry compote, whipped cream and maple syrup.

For more information or to make reservations, call 808-951-3420.

Feast mode

Hawaii Triennial 2022, a multisite exhibition of contemporary art from the Asia-Pacific region, is preparing for its final weeks of public programming through May 8.

Moveable Feast is one of its food-related events, scheduled May 1. Moveable Feast is part of Eating in Public’s ongoing sidewalk-to-table project centered on edible weeds. The project comprises cooking demonstrations, tastings, recipe sharing and more, in addition to installations of edible weeds in unexpected sites around the island.

Visit hawaiicontemporary.org to learn more.