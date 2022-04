Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s crunchy, it’s addictive, and, let’s face it, it’s in every local snack store. Arare is well known as the popular, bite-sized Japanese treat that features rice crackers flavored with shoyu or sugar. Its name is actually derived from the Japanese word for “snow pellet,” since the small rice crackers are around the same size as hail and look like puffy pieces of cereal.

Arare had its roots from the early 1900s, when Japanese immigrants arrived in Hawaii as plantation workers, explains David Morishige, account manager at Enjoy Snacks.

“As an island favorite, arare is known for its salty and savory flavor, light and airy crunch and convenient bite-sized shapes,” he says. “Also known as kakimochi, mochi crunch or rice crackers, arare is available at most grocery and convenience stores in Hawaii. Its popularity in Hawaii is noticeable by its exclusively large sections in stores.”

We often think of arare as a savory snack, but sweet versions of it exist as well. Sweet arare is typically brightly colored and is also associated with special occasions and cultural celebrations like Girl’s Day (Hinamatsuri), since the multicolored treats look like pieces of the rainbow. This hina arare — often in white, pink, yellow and green hues — is usually just as recognizable as the traditional hina dolls on display to commemorate the occasion. Each color represents a season in Japan and this arare is flavored with sugar, giving it more of a candy-like appeal.

Meanwhile, salty, spicy arare pairs perfectly with alcohol. You might see these as bar snacks in Japanese izakayas.

“Sweet and savory arare go well with popcorn, while salty and spicy arare go well with drinks,” Morishige says. “Some mix their arare with peanuts or salads, and some even use them in their cooking and baking recipes.”

When it comes to savory arare, kakinotane and norimaki (seaweed wrap) are especially popular. Kakinotane, which translates to “persimmon seed” in Japanese, is easily recognizable because of its distinctive crescent shape. It’s flavored with shoyu and can taste spicy with an umami aftertaste. This moon-shaped arare is often mixed with red iso peanuts; this version is known as kaki-pi.

At Samurai Inc., this moon-shape arare signifies a super spicy flavor, according to Kona Silva, who works in admin and production at the Kalihi store.

“We do two different types of arare — premium and super spicy,” she says. “A lot of stores have hot and spicy, but our version is different; it’s a longer, stronger spice.”

“Traditionally, the most popular shape for arare is the beautiful sakura (cherry blossom) flower,” Morishige explains. “Our premium coffee arare (at Enjoy Snacks) is in the shape of a coffee bean. Sushi lovers will recognize the familiar shape of nori maki, which is cylindrical and wrapped with nori.

“Fun fact: Norimaki is usually more expensive because each piece is carefully hand rolled with the seaweed,” he adds. “Another fun fact: Kakinotane is officially certified as ‘Space Japanese Food’ by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, which is Japan’s NASA.”

Here in Hawaii, the local snack often comes in tins and is frequently mixed with popcorn to create the ultimate movie treat.

At some stores like Enjoy Snacks, you can even find unique arare flavors like li hing and premium coffee.

“Arare is a timeless snack with humble roots,” Morishige says. “It continues to evolve as people’s tastes and lifestyles change. Our li hing arare and premium coffee arare are just a couple examples of how arare is changing with the times.”

“Arare is just a really good treat,” echoes Silva. “Growing up, I’ve always eaten it; it’s something comforting that’s always been there.”