Bubbles on a budget?

It is my life’s goal to make sure my fridge is always full. You can have the luxury car and the designer clothes — I’ll take fresh produce, protein and rice 100% of the time. I am beyond grateful that this is often the case.

Among the array of niche condiments, random (often, failed) culinary experiments, and a rotating stock of Beer Lab and Hana Koa Brewing Co. (great local breweries you need to try), there is one constant: a bottle of bubbles. My reasoning being that I wanted to ensure that I have one chilled and ready at a moment’s notice, since you never know when there might be something to celebrate.

That’s when the real problem began.

The overstuffed fridge that was already the motivator of almost every household argument (but also the reason I’m pretty good at Jenga) became even more bloated, as the bottles of bubbles began to pile up.

Two reasons: not having much to celebrate given the current climate, and the guilt associated with opening an expensive bottle saved for a special occasion.

The answer to this problem just landed in Hawaii.

Faire La Fête, known as “the original Champagne,” hails from Limoux in Southern France, which is heralded as the birthplace of sparkling wine in the 1530s. It is made in the same traditional method that gives Champagne its sparkle, and the majority of the blends of both wines utilizes the same grapes of Champagne (Chardonnay and Pinot Noir). Besides being wallet-friendly, it might also be better for your waistline, with less than half the sugar (you’d be surprised at how much of it is needed to counter the sharp acidity in a sparkling wine) of a typical Prosecco.

Faire La Fête translates to “throw a party,” which is exactly how this bottle of bubbly makes you feel after sipping it — even if it is a party for one on an otherwise mundane weeknight — all for around $20. Pocket the extra cash you would’ve spent on a more expensive bottle and give a couple bucks to someone who might need help filling their fridge, if you are able.

Faire La Fête Brut

Baked golden apple, white cherry and lemon meringue shine through in this deliciously dry wine. The addition of 25% Chenin Blanc to the Chardonnay and Pinot Noir lends a deeper, oxidative note that is reminiscent of almond butter cookies. Remember that blue tin grandma used to store your sewing kit in? Cost: Under $20.

Faire La Fête Brut Rosé

This coral-colored wine smells like strawberry shortcake and hints at sweet decadence, but it is dry, almost electric, on the palate. Like the Brut, the Rosé is hand-harvested to ensure only the most optimal grapes go into the final product. Quality and tradition at an unbeatable price. Cost: Around $20.

Chris Ramelb is an award-winning sommelier, and director of education and restaurant sales manager of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Hawaii. Watch him on the “Wine & …” podcast, and follow him on Instagram (@masterisksomm).