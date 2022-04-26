It’s tea time

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Pinkies up — whether you’re celebrating Mother’s Day or not, afternoon teas mentioned below are available all year long. Read more

Pinkies up — whether you’re celebrating Mother’s Day or not, afternoon teas mentioned below are available all year long.

Tea at 1024

Tea at 1024 is currently open Fridays-Sundays. Afternoon tea ($26.95) includes your choice of more than 40 different teas, house salad (mixed greens with strawberries and feta), six assorted tea sandwiches (chicken curry with apples, egg and chives, smoked salmon with crème fraiche and dill, crab on a croissant, cheese and tomato and kalua pork with guava glaze), three petite sweets and two scones with cream and strawberry preserves. Desserts may vary daily, but previous selections included mini lava cakes, mini fruit trifles, parfaits and strawberry shortcakes.

The biz also offers vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and keto tea menus with advanced notice (prices are higher for those afternoon teas). Tea at 1024 also serves its teas loose instead of confined in bags; choose from an assortment of black, chai, green, oolong and white teas. All afternoon tea experiences can be booked online and prepaid in advance.

Tea at 1024

1024 Nuuanu Ave., Honolulu

808-521-9596

teaat1024.Net

Instagram: @tea_at_1024

MW Restaurant

Afternoon tea at MW Restaurant is on the fourth Sunday of every month. It costs $59 per person and includes your choice of tea, along with an assortment of sweet and savory bites.

Tea choices include sencha, Hawaiian wellness tea, strawberry hibiscus tea and more. The afternoon tea food menu changes each month. April’s savory selection included items like crab and clam dip, reuben sandwich, ahi tartare, smoked salmon arancini and spinach, mushroom and artichoke crostini. Previously featured sweets included strawberry scones with yuzu curd, German chocolate cake, Sakura strawberry eclairs and more.

Supplemental items like ahi poke nachos ($14) are available. Seatings for afternoon tea start at 10 a.m. Visit mwrestaurant.com to make reservations.

Mw Restaurant

888 Kapiolani Blvd.,

Honolulu

808-955-6505

mwrestaurant.com

Instagram: @mwrestaurant

The Veranda at the Kahala Hotel & Resort

Classic afternoon tea is available at The Veranda, located within The Kahala Hotel & Resort. The tea menu features pure teas, along with exclusive blends made from organic, local ingredients. Afternoon tea costs $65 per person (plus service charge and tax).

The Kahala Resort’s exclusive tea selections include white and green teas like Sencha and Pikake; black tea blends like lilikoi cacao and The Hukilau; and herbal teas like Pure Mamaki and Olena (turmeric). Meanwhile, light bites are provided by executive chef Jonathan Mizukami. Savory sandwiches include Hawaii smoked fish baguette, deviled egg with radishes and caviar on rye bread, and curried chicken salad with green apples on white bread. Sweet treats feature delicacies like classic scones, chocolate eclairs, green tea mille crepes, madeleines and coconut palmiers.

Tea service is 2-3:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday afternoons. Pescatarian and vegetarian options are available with 72-hour notice. Credit cards are required to make reservations; customers must pre-book and pre-pay via OpenTable.

To learn more, visit kahalaresort.com.

The Veranda

The Kahala Hotel & Resort

5000 Kahala Ave., Kahala

kahalaresort.com

Instagram: @kahala_resort

The Veranda at Moana Surfrider, a Westin Resort & Spa, Waikiki Beach

The Veranda — located at Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa, Waikiki Beach — is known for its Moana Classic Tea ($65 per person). This includes finger sandwiches like cured salmon rillette, egg salad, shrimp remoulade croissant and curry kabocha with almonds; and sweet offerings like blueberry scones with lemon curd and Devonshire cream, vanilla almond tart with white chocolate lemon mousse and macarons. Choose from traditional or Moana Classic teas like sweet peach and mango pineapple.

The Veranda recently expanded its menu to include The Duke afternoon tea set ($71 per person), which features the signature Surfrider burger that’s made with an 8-ounce beef patty topped with aged cheddar and pipikaula. Other options include the First Lady tea ($85 per person) and the Royal Tea ($135 per person), which includes a mimosa tea flight, soup du jour or salad, fresh berries and yogurt and omiyage gift bag.

Afternoon tea is available from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays. To learn more, call 808-921-4600.

The Veranda

Moana Surfrider, a Westin Resort & Spa, Waikiki Beach

2365 Kalakaua Ave., Waikiki

808-921-4600

marriott.com/en-us/hotels/hnlwi-moana-surfrider-a-westin-resort-and-spa-waikiki-beach/overview/