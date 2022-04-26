One in a ‘Million’
- By Nadine Kam
April 26, 2022
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Stew on this A satisfying pot of braised kalbi jjim ($38.95), which features tender meat served in a stew of vegetables and potatoes.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Mixed meat set ($69.95)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Ojingeo bokkeum ($29.95) contains cuttlefish and veggies.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Stone pot yukhoe with raw beef and egg ($28.95)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Seafood pancake ($21.95)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Spicy pork ($19.95) is one of many lunch plate options.
