comscore Quali‘tea’ beverages | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Keep on Truckin'

Quali‘tea’ beverages

  • By Tasha Mero
  • Today
  • Updated 4:15 p.m.

  • PHOTO COURTESY SAMA SAMA

    Pucker power Calamansi green tea ($6 or $9) is one of the bestsellers.

  • PHOTO COURTESY SAMA SAMA

    Strawberry tea ($6 or $9)

  • PHOTO COURTESY SAMA SAMA

    Business owners Eric Ganding and Lalaine Ignao

Discover Filipino-inspired boba milk tea at Sama Sama, which is owned by Lalaine Ignao and her fiancé Eric Ganding. Read more

Previous Story
Sustainable eating essentials
Next Story
A chewy and colorful big-batch dessert

Scroll Up