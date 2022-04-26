Hawaii hotels fetched nation’s highest daily rates in March
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:08 p.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s hospitality industry is recovering from the pandemic. The Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort held its grand reopening Monday. A view of the Outrigger’s pool area, above. The opening marks the completion of $80 million in key renovations at the resort and brings Outrigger Hospitality Group closer to its goal of investing more than $200 million in Hawaii.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s hospitality industry is recovering from the pandemic. The Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort held its grand reopening Monday. A view of the Kani Ka Pila Grille outdoor dining area above. The opening marks the completion of $80 million in key renovations at the resort and brings Outrigger Hospitality Group closer to its goal of investing more than $200 million in Hawaii.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Outrigger President and CEO David Carey, second from left, chatted with employee Stanley Louis-Charles in the lobby Monday as guests checked in during the grand reopening of the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hopena Pokipala, right, founder and president of Oysters Hawaii, shucks and dresses an oyster for Delta Vacations representative Patricia Christensen.