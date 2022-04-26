Kokua Line: How many disabled drivers have green pass for free parking?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Regarding disability parking, I have questions about the different passes, especially the newest one. Is the green placard also good for six years? If yes, do they make you recertify during that time that you still have your license? How many people have green placards? Do they follow up on complaints?

Answer: By green placard, you are referring to the Disabled Paid Parking Exemption Permit, which is issued only to licensed drivers whose physical disability prevents them from paying at a parking meter or unattended fee lot. This permit, which has green lettering, authorizes the holder to park in accessible parking for free. By contrast, the more common Disability Parking Permit (with blue or red lettering, depending on duration) is issued to disabled drivers or passengers. It allows parking in accessible spots, but no longer for free, thanks to a state law that took effect July 1.

As for your questions, depending on the applicant’s situation, the DPPEP (green placard), can be a six-year permit or a temporary permit issued in one-month increments up to six months’ duration, said Kirby L. Shaw, executive director of the Disability and Communications Access Board.

He said 276 long-term green placards are in use in Hawaii, having become available July 1. By contrast, 101,791 long-term blue placards are in use, he said; this is the type that no longer exempts the holder from parking fees.

No, a DPPEP holder does not reverify driving status during the permit’s duration. Likewise, the standard disability parking permit is valid until its expiration date.

To obtain or renew a DPPEP, an applicant must submit a copy of their valid driver’s license, along with the application and medical certification. See more information at health.hawaii.gov/dcab.

As for reporting misuse of any type of disability parking placard or license plate, reports can be submitted on the DCAB website for educational outreach, at 808ne.ws/parkmis. “Plus, for immediate assistance a report should be made to the police department and or the manager of the parking lot where the misuse is occurring,” Shaw said.

Complaints about nondisabled drivers and passengers taking up reserved accessible parking can be reported by the same methods. “Police may cite a vehicle for failure to display a valid parking placard or special license plate, vehicle encroachment into the access aisle, or use of parking placard by someone other than the permittee. The parking lot manager may have the vehicle towed,” DCAB’s website says.

Q: If a food truck is parked someplace legal but their time expires, is it all right for them to just move a tiny bit and start the clock again?

A: No. Assuming that it was parked legally to begin with and exits the spot because of a time restriction, it must move at least 300 feet from that location and from any other location from which it has operated in the previous three hours, according to the Revised Ordinances of Honolulu Sec. 15-13.6(a)(1).

Food truck operators can’t park wherever they please. Honolulu County’s Department of Customer Services lists some of the rules at 808ne.ws/foodtruck.

Q: Auwe. One of the orange voter registration cards came to my address, but my name is not listed. The person named does not live here. I did not receive a correct card.

A: Write “not at this address” on the white part of the card you received and drop it in the mail.

If you are registered to vote on Oahu and have not received your own card by the time this is published, update your voter registration through the link at www.honoluluelections.us or call 808-768-3000. As you know, it’s important to update or correct your information so that you will receive your ballot to vote by mail.

Mahalo to Kenny at Larry’s Auto Parts at Hawaii Kai Towne Center for kindly using his Megapro screwdriver and strength to loosen a screw on my license plate. You saved me a lot of trouble. — Grateful senior

