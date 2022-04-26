comscore Kokua Line: How many disabled drivers have green pass for free parking? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: How many disabled drivers have green pass for free parking?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.

Question: Regarding disability parking, I have questions about the different passes, especially the newest one. Is the green placard also good for six years? If yes, do they make you recertify during that time that you still have your license? How many people have green placards? Do they follow up on complaints? Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii doctors prescribing antiviral pills for COVID

Scroll Up