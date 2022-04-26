comscore New contracts give most Hawaii public union workers pay raises | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New contracts give most Hawaii public union workers pay raises

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.

Most unionized public workers in Hawaii have ratified new contracts this year with pay raises after agreeing to wage freezes two years ago amid the coronavirus-triggered economic downturn. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii doctors prescribing antiviral pills for COVID

Scroll Up