Hawaii Beat | Sports

Rainbow Wahine Nawai Kaupe earns Big West softball honor

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.

Hawaii shortstop Nawai Kaupe was named the Big West Softball Field Player of the Week on Monday after leading the Rainbow Wahine to a sweep of Cal State Bakersfield. Read more

