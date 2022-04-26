Mililani soars to No. 1 in softball Top 10 poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The women of Troy are wreaking havoc on their way to the top.

Mililani (15-4 overall) collected seven of 10 first-place votes to bump ‘Iolani out of the No. 1 ranking in the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 on Monday. The Lady Trojans are on a rampage, with nine wins in a row since losing their OIA West opener to Kapolei. They edged Campbell 3-1 and routed Leilehua 11-1 last week.

Maryknoll (16-3) moved up a notch to No. 2 after routing Kamehameha 15-5 and ‘Iolani 9-0 in ILH double-elimination tourney play last week. The Spartans garnered two first-place votes.

‘Iolani supplanted Maryknoll at No. 1 on March 21 and was at the peak for five weeks in a row. The Raiders defeated Punahou 8-5 before losing to Maryknoll. They received one first-place vote.

Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10

Apr. 25, 2022

Rank School (overall, regular season) Pts LW

1. Mililani (7) (15-4, 9-1 OIA West) 97 2

2. Maryknoll (2) (16-3, 5-3 ILH) 87 3

3. ‘Iolani (1) (18-4, 6-2 ILH) 82 1

4. Kapolei (11-4-1, 8-2 OIA West) 74

5. Kamehameha (12-6, 5-3 ILH) 59 5

6. (tie) Campbell (11-7, 5-5 OIA West) 38 7

6. (tie) Leilehua (10-6, 6-4 OIA West) 38 6

8. Punahou (11-7, 4-4 ILH) 28 8

9. Baldwin (13-2-1, 11-1 MIL) 25 9

10. Kalani (12-3, 9-1 OIA East) 16 10