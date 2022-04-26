Hawaii Prep World | Sports Mililani soars to No. 1 in softball Top 10 poll By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:47 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The women of Troy are wreaking havoc on their way to the top. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The women of Troy are wreaking havoc on their way to the top. Mililani (15-4 overall) collected seven of 10 first-place votes to bump ‘Iolani out of the No. 1 ranking in the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 on Monday. The Lady Trojans are on a rampage, with nine wins in a row since losing their OIA West opener to Kapolei. They edged Campbell 3-1 and routed Leilehua 11-1 last week. Maryknoll (16-3) moved up a notch to No. 2 after routing Kamehameha 15-5 and ‘Iolani 9-0 in ILH double-elimination tourney play last week. The Spartans garnered two first-place votes. ‘Iolani supplanted Maryknoll at No. 1 on March 21 and was at the peak for five weeks in a row. The Raiders defeated Punahou 8-5 before losing to Maryknoll. They received one first-place vote. Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 Apr. 25, 2022 Rank School (overall, regular season) Pts LW 1. Mililani (7) (15-4, 9-1 OIA West) 97 2 2. Maryknoll (2) (16-3, 5-3 ILH) 87 3 3. ‘Iolani (1) (18-4, 6-2 ILH) 82 1 4. Kapolei (11-4-1, 8-2 OIA West) 74 5. Kamehameha (12-6, 5-3 ILH) 59 5 6. (tie) Campbell (11-7, 5-5 OIA West) 38 7 6. (tie) Leilehua (10-6, 6-4 OIA West) 38 6 8. Punahou (11-7, 4-4 ILH) 28 8 9. Baldwin (13-2-1, 11-1 MIL) 25 9 10. Kalani (12-3, 9-1 OIA East) 16 10 Also receiving votes: Kealakehe 3, Maui 2, Nanakuli 1. Previous Story Bellator wants bouts in Hawaii more frequently Next Story Television and radio - April 26, 2022