Hawaii records 11 new coronavirus-related deaths, 3,370 new infections

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 3,370 new COVID-19 infections over the previous week, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 248,405 cases.

DOH also reported 11 more deaths, bringing the state’s COVID death toll to 1,418.

The state’s average positivity rate, meanwhile, jumped to 9.1%, up from 7.1% last week. It is the sixth week in a row that DOH has recorded an increase in the positivity rate.

By island, there were 2,107 new infections reported on Oahu, 491 on Hawaii island, 390 on Maui, 191 on Kauai, seven on Lanai and six on Molokai. Another 178 infections were reported out of state.

The case counts are an underestimate of total infections, according to DOH, since many people are using home test kits that are not officially counted.

A total of 51 patients with COVID-19 are in Hawaii hospitals today, according to the state dashboard, with two in intensive care and two on ventilators.

Last Wednesday, there were 36 COVID patients in hospitals, with none in intensive care and none on ventilators.