WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige discusses state’s COVID-19 transition plan

Gov. David Ige during a press conference today discussed the state’s ongoing transition from a COVID-19 emergency response to public health management.

Ige commented on the shift from a statewide reaction to the outbreak to virus management, saying Hawaii residents must remain vigilant to keep case counts low.

“We all know what we can do to fight against COVID-19,” Ige said. “Stay at home when you are sick.”

Ige urged precautions like wearing a mask, getting tested when exposed or when showing symptoms, and getting vaccinated and boosted when eligible.

Hawaii Department of Health Director Libby Char, State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble and Department of Education Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi also spoke at the press conference.

Char said new COVID-19 treatments are available and urged vulnerable patients to consider the option. She noted, however, that COVID-19 treatments are not a replacement for vaccines.

Pointing to decreasing hospitalization rates, Kemble said those statistics are a lagging indicator of current conditions. It is too soon to conclude that the state is in the clear and Kemble urged residents to continue masking and vaccination practices.

Hayashi reiterated that overarching DOE guidelines are in effect for upcoming school graduation ceremonies. Individual schools have the flexibility to set restrictions and rules to ensure the safety of students and participants.

The DOE has received 700,000 test kits through a partnership with DOH. Nearly 400,000 tests have been distributed to schools, Hayashi said.

Ige’s most recent COVID-related emergency proclamation expired on March 25, bringing an end to a statewide indoor mask mandate and the Safe Travels Hawaii program.

Safe Travels began in October 2020 as a pre-travel testing program that allowed visitors to Hawaii to bypass a 14-day quarantine with a negative COVID-19 test. The program later enabled domestic travelers to avoid a five-day quarantine by providing proof of vaccination or recent negative test.

In its weekly COVID-19 report, released Wednesday, the Hawaii Department of Health recorded 11 new coronavirus-related deaths and 3,370 additional infections. Hawaii’s COVID death toll stands at 1,418, while 248,405 cases have been reported since start of the pandemic.

