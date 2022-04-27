comscore Column: Expand access to audio telehealth | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: Expand access to audio telehealth

  • By Kealii Lopez
  • Today
  • Updated 6:07 p.m.
  • <em>Kealii Lopez is state director of AARP Hawaii.</em>

    Kealii Lopez is state director of AARP Hawaii.

House Bill 1980 HD2 SD2, a bill making its way through the state Legislature with broad support from both patients and providers, will significantly expand access to health care for Hawaii’s kupuna low-income, limited-English-proficient and rural residents. Read more

