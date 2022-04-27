Column: Historic Falls of Clyde can still be saved

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s been questioned why the state Department of Transportation Harbors Division (DOTHD) hasn’t finalized the Falls of Clyde International (FOCI) contract to remove the historic ship, Falls of Clyde, from Honolulu Harbor. Removal has been the DOTHD’s goal since 2015.

In 2008 Friends of Falls of Clyde, Inc. (FFOC), a nonprofit organization founded by community members dedicated to the preservation of this iconic ship, took ownership/stewardship of the National Historic Landmark ship after Bishop Museum prepared to sink her. Its international status and importance to Hawaii was documented in Bob Krauss’ 2004 book, “Falls of Clyde: 324 Voyages Under Sail.”

FFOC’s long-term restoration plan was based on other historic vessel models: Glenlee (Scotland), James Craig (Australia), Star of India (U.S.). The strategy was to drydock the Falls of Clyde for hull stabilization and conduct phased restoration. Drydock took years to plan, while FFOC conducted maintenance and studied federal historic restoration guidelines. In 2008 the DOT’s deputy director gave FFOC a gratis revocable permit berth; for six years, DOTHD deputy directors were affiliated with the maritime industry.

In 2014 FFOC hired a naval architect/engineering firm to survey the ship, draw a plan for drydock, and negotiate shipyard costs. A capital campaign was planned.

But when the new administration’s transportation director asked about our plans and requested a business plan, the first bureaucratic red flag appeared. Visitor attendance data from Hawaii Maritime Center/Bishop Museum supported our business plan, contingent upon the drydock before initiating our phased restoration. No DOT response; the DOTHD deputy director had no maritime experience. DOTHD assumed the Falls of Clyde, in a hurricane, would be pulled off mooring, dragged into the main harbor and disturb Honolulu Harbor traffic. We provided the vessel survey showing the strength of the ship and the 2009 hurricane configuration mooring plan. No response acknowledging our evidence.

By 2016 DOTHD’s negativity had undermined our fundraising. Ironically, in May 2016 the state was lauded for historic preservation while DOTHD gave FFOC 30 days to remove the ship. It revoked our permit. We contested the revocation, arbitrated with a DOT- appointed arbitrator and lost, appealed to the DOT director with the same result. We reminded bureaucrats of 2009 legislative support via passage of Senate Concurrent Resolution 138, from which we emphasize two elements:

“BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED … that Falls of Clyde is recognized as a historic symbol of Hawaii; and …

“BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that Falls of Clyde should always be treasured and protected by the State of Hawaii and its residents.”

That fell on deaf ears.

DOTHD impounded the Falls of Clyde, taking control. A Scot, with historic preservation experience, contacted FFOC and suggested the ship be returned to Scotland for restoration: our Scotland Plan. From 2016-2019, FOCI wanted a heavy-lift vessel to take the ship to Scotland. This didn’t materialize, but the group remained dedicated to saving the ship.

In 2019, DOTHD auctioned the ship. FFOC argued the statute referring to derelict/abandoned vessels did not apply: FFOC didn’t abandon the ship and our ownership meant it wasn’t derelict. This partly failed because of a ridiculous performance bond requirement; the deputy director was advised this requirement was unlikely because of bond underwriting. DOTHD then banned FFOC from maintenance work alleging safety concerns, after FFOC had cumulatively spent thousands of hours aboard FOC over 11 years. A vendor took over maintenance — but when asked for reports, there was none. FFOC alleges DOTHD negligence and needed the state ombudsman to get answers.

DOTHD’s 2021 request for proposal to remove the Falls of Clyde was accepted when FOCI provided a detailed plan, after months of bureaucratic process. The state has given until April 28, this Thursday, for the Scottish organization to meet the bond requirement. It is time to save the Falls of Clyde.

Bruce McEwan is president of the Friends of Falls of Clyde, Inc.