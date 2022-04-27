comscore Column: Historic Falls of Clyde can still be saved | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Historic Falls of Clyde can still be saved

  • By Bruce McEwan
  • Today
  • Updated 6:10 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Falls of Clyde was seen docked at Honolulu Harbor in October.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Falls of Clyde was seen docked at Honolulu Harbor in October.

It’s been questioned why the state Department of Transportation Harbors Division (DOTHD) hasn’t finalized the Falls of Clyde International (FOCI) contract to remove the historic ship, Falls of Clyde, from Honolulu Harbor. Removal has been the DOTHD’s goal since 2015. Read more

Previous Story
Column: With new leaders and strategic plan, it’s a new era at OHA

Scroll Up