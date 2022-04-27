Off the News: Better Army policies on parenting

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Schofield Barracks soldiers Capt. Kelly Boursinos and 1st Lt. Meghan Gephart of the 25th Infantry Division contributed key insights toward effecting change in Army policy on pregnant women and military parents. We applaud their impact.

The two soldiers provided research and background on their real-world experiences as part of a group of military moms. This influenced Army policies allowing for more training and education opportunities during pregnancy, and also providing more time for military parents to remain close to their newborns. It’s a welcome evolution.

Mourning the loss of Lani Moo

First, one has to be of an age to even know who Lani Moo is, and feel appropriate sorrow at her recent passing at the Honolulu Zoo. She was the latest ofthreeLani Moos to have lived at the Keiki Zoo, but older folks remember that as the name of Meadow Gold’s bovine mascot.

Perhaps there will be another. Meadow Gold still has its Hawaii roots, sourcing some of its milk from a Big Island dairy. But milk products in general have a lot of competition in these plant-based-beverage times.

Moo-hoo.